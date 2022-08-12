There are goals that are shouted more than others, they are those goals that, due to their spectacular nature and degree of skill, arouse the greatest emotion in those attending the field and in the players themselves. This is what happened with a great goal from a little boy in Brazil.

Is named David Luizis barely 12 years old, and has already become known in the world, through social networks, after his spectacular goal in a match of his category in Brazil was recorded on video.

A Pelé goal

Luiz, who plays for Esporte Clube Uniao de Minas Gerais, had the luxury of making three ‘little hats’, above his rivals, to finally get a powerful shot that ended in a beautiful goal, in a match played in Minas Gerais.



From the moment in which the little one captures the ball, after a throw-in, and controls it in the air, the hubbub begins in the stands, and the shouts increase with each new play, shouts and cheers cross the field to lead to goooool.

The annotation has generated so much furor that there are already those who ask for the goal as a candidate for the next Puskas awardwhich awards the best goal of each season in the world.

“When I threw away the first hat, I already thought of the other one, the other came, messing everything up. I didn’t know they were recording it. A colleague recorded it. I have the dream of being a player and reaching the top,” said the little boy to ‘Supersports’.

