Pretzels and games: beach volleyball on Königsplatz, Rammstein on Theresienwiese – the city of Munich is currently doing everything to sell itself as a cool fun stronghold. To the detriment of many residents.

The memorial commemorating the book burning by the National Socialists in 1933 is currently buried under the sand. Image: dpa

Dhe inflation, as can be read everywhere, hits low earners in particular. That actually also applies in Munich, a city where people are constantly asking themselves how low earners manage to make ends meet there. However, if you look around, you get the impression that money is being thrown around like there is no tomorrow. And that is also sold as “good so”, because after all, all event activities on the Isar are subject to the moral law of sustainability.

This seems to be particularly true when public space is once again hit particularly hard by major events. A new sporting event called the European Championships has been taking place in the city since yesterday, Thursday, and everyone is over the moon at how sustainable it is – the interior minister, the mayor, the organizers anyway.