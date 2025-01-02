At least 15 people died this Wednesday in New Orleans after a multiple car accident in the center of the city’s French Quarter, on the famous Bourbon Street. The authorities are investigating what happened as “a terrorist attack.”

The author, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, He charged into the crowd for several blocks, crashed into a truck, leaving bodies in his wake, and got out of the vehicle to open fire. Finally, Several police officers managed to shoot him down.

Hours later, alarms went off in Las Vegas. One person died and seven others were injured after a Tesla electric vehicle, a Cybertruck, exploded next to the Trump International Hotel. This event is also being investigated as a possible terrorist act.

The multiple accident joins others that have occurred in the world in recent years. The most recent one occurred in Germany just a few days ago:

Germany, December 20, 2024

Police officers patrol a cordoned off area at the scene of a vehicle attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. EFE

Five people diedincluding a child, and 200 were injured after a multiple attack perpetrated against a Christmas market in Magdeburg. Taleb A., a Saudi doctor living in Germany since 2006, rammed the car he was driving into a crowd, traveling at high speed for 400 meters and taking down a crowd of people.





The man He was not known nor stood out as an Islamist. Quite the opposite: “I am the most aggressive critic of Islam in history,” he declared in 2019. However, he could be a Shiite who had hidden his true intentions all this time.

Brownsville, May 7, 2023

Transfer of the car involved in the pile-up in Brownsville, Texas. LAPRESSE

A car drove past and killed 8 Venezuelan immigrants who were waiting at a bus stop in front of the Centro Obispo Enrique San Pedro Ozanam shelter for homeless people, in Brownsville, Texas, converted into a shelter due to the hundreds of immigrants passing through the area. The perpetrator of the accident was a Hispanic man resident of Brownsville.

Waukesha, November 22, 2021

The moment a vehicle drives at full speed towards participants in a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin (USA). VIDEO CAPTURE / CITY OF WAUKESHA / EFE

Was 6 dead and 40 injured after a vehicle ran over them during a parade that was being held in the American city of Waukesha, in the state of Wisconsin. The perpetrator was Darrell Brooks, who had been involved before the accident in a “domestic altercation” from which he fled. The Police ruled out that it was an attack.

Toronto, April 23, 2018

The van that ran over several pedestrians in Toronto and, in the frame, the driver of the vehicle, Alek Minassian, detained by the Police. EFE / LINKEDIN ALEK MINASSIAN

Ten people died and 13 were injured in Toronto when a van driven by Alek Minassian, 25, climbed onto the sidewalk of one of the city’s main streets and ran over a group of pedestrians. The authorities ruled out a terrorist motive. The attack was linked to the misogynistic “incel” ideology. In 2022, Minassian was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Manhattan, October 31, 2017

Agents in the area where a man ran over several people with a truck on a bike lane in central New York. JUSTIN LANE / EFE

An Uzbek immigrant ran over dozens of people in Manhattan (New York) and caused eight deaths, among them five Argentines and a Belgian woman. The terrorist was Safyullo Saipov, an Uzbek national, who arrived in the United States in March 2010, and “exactly” followed instructions from the Islamic State distributed on social networks. It was the worst attack on New York since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Las Ramblas and Cambrils, August 17, 2017

Bollards installed on Barcelona’s Rambla after the 2017 Attacks. ARCHIVE

A van attacked pedestrians in The Ramblas of Barcelonacausing 14 deaths and almost a hundred injured. Hours after the attack on Las Ramblas, in the early hours of the 18th the security forces killed five terrorists who had attacked with the same method of launching a vehicle against pedestrians in Cambrils (Tarragona), causing one death and six injuries of varying degrees.





As has happened in other cases, the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils were the subject of conspiracy theories, which have been proven unfounded. In 2023, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentences of 43 and 36 years in prison imposed by the National Court on the two main defendants for these attacks, Driss Oukabir and Mohamed Houli. Said Ben Iazza’s sentence was reduced from 8 years to 18 months in prison.

London, June 3, 2017

British police officers. ARCHIVE

Eight dead (including a Spaniard) and twenty injured, many of them in critical condition, after a vehicle ran over pedestrians on London Bridge and its three occupants stabbed several people in their escape until they reached the nearby Borough market. The three jihadists were killed by the police.

Stockholm, April 7, 2017

Drottninggatan street, in the center of Stockholm (Sweden), where the events occurred.

Anders Wiklund / EFE

A man drove a truck into a crowd on a pedestrian street in central Stockholm. Five people died. The Swedish Police found an explosive device among the remains of the vehicle. The perpetrator of the attack was an Uzbek asylum seeker. His application had been rejected and he had an order to be deported from the country. Authorities said the man showed sympathy for the Islamic State.

United Kingdom, March 22, 2017

Television capture showing another of the injured, after being hit by a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, in London. Radoslav Sikorski / EFE

Was six dead (including the perpetrator) in a terrorist attack outside the British Parliament in London. An attacker drove a vehicle at high speed across Westminster Bridge, knocking over dozens of people. He then went towards the fence that surrounds the British Parliament and crashed into it. Finally, he got out of the car and stabbed a police officer. Four citizens died, including a Spanish woman, and a police officer. The terrorist was killed and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that the attacker was one of its “soldiers.”

Berlin, December 19, 2016

Police and Emergency Services personnel at the scene of the accident. MG/EFE

That day, Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian citizen, committed a mass attack at a Christmas market in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin. There were 12 dead and 56 injured. Amri was killed in Milan (Italy) on December 23. Hours later, a video of the perpetrator of the attack was released in which he appeared swearing allegiance to the Islamic State, an organization that had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nice, July 14, 2016

A group of police investigators in one of the areas of the Promenade des Anglais, in Nice. Alberto Estévez / EFE

That day in Nice 86 people died (ten of them children) and more than 400 were injured. A suicidal driver drove a 19-tonne truck into a crowd attending the National Day fireworks on the Promenade des Anglais. The attack ended when the perpetrator was killed by the police. It was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, a Tunisian immigrant to France. Days later, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack as the work of one of its “soldiers.”