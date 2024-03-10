Today, March 10, 2024. is celebrated Mario Day (rendered graphically TUE10 DAY). On the occasion of the aforementioned event, Nintendo made some announcements relating to some of the franchises linked to the franchise starring the iconic plumber.

Among the announcements made, Nintendo revealed that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will be released on May 23, 2024 While Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on June 27, 2024. Both titles will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

The first is the remake of the title of the same name released on GameCube in 2004while the second is the remastering of the title of the same name released on Nintendo 3DS in 2013.

Furthermore, as of March 12, 2024Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play three Game Boy classics, namely Dr. Mario, Mario Tennis And Mario Golf.

However, Mario Day was monopolized by the announcement of sequel to Super Mario Bros. – The Moviea project he will see again Aaron Horvath And Michael Jelenic in the control room. The film, currently in production, will make its theatrical debut on April 3, 2026.

The founder of Illumination, that is Chris Meledandrispecified that this date refers to the United States and «many other markets», without, however, specifying which ones.

The first film proved to be an incredible commercial success, as it grossed worldwide 1 billion and 360 million dollars with a budget of 100 million dollars.



