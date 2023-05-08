Mexico.-Lucero Mijares, the beautiful daughter of the singers Lucero and Mijares, in recent days was shown on Instagram with a different look and with it provoked comments of all kinds, because many users on the Internet loved it and others did not.

Lucerito Mijares, 18 years old, argued on social networks after appearing with a new image that she could have loved, as she commented so, however many people didn’t love it at all.

After seeing Lucerito Mijares with his new look, some users mentioned that he looked a lot like his mother Lucero, others that he was more similar to Mijares, They even suggested that she look for an image according to her age and a look that could go more with her.

The new look of Lucero Mijares. Instagram photo

The make-up artist Orlando Hernández is the one who gave a new look to Lucero Mijares, who is determined to dedicate herself to show business and very soon he will debut in the musical staging ‘El Mago’, in CDMX.

“She wants to look like Lucero but she can’t”, “She can use the same makeup style as her mother, but she is identical to her father”, “She doesn’t look like a young girl” and “She looks very old”, are some of the messages they write users in networks after seeing Lucerito Mijares with his new look.

What matters is that Lucero Mijares feels happy and satisfied with her new look, because on Instagram she mentions that she loved the work Orlando Hernández did with her.

Lucero Mijares will surely continue to change her image, Well, she loves to look different and surprise her fans, especially with new appearances, so it’s not surprising that soon we can see her looking completely different.

An expected debut in ‘The Wizard’

Lucero Mijares will debut in the staging ‘El Mago’, he has shared it on his networks and it will be on June 30 when he does so. For now she has already started rehearsals in this project where she will act, dance and sing.

The young woman has told journalists in CDMX that she is excited about this project: “it is a dream for me, a challenge and we have been working on it for months. Many months were silent, secret…”.

