This Sunday, May 7, the national president of the National Regeneration Movement (Brunette), Mario Delgado criticized members of his party for forming new organizations linked to the movement.

This criticism arises after the National Electoral Institute (INE) granted registration to eight new national political groups.

Delgado assured in a statement published on his website that preferential treatment will not be given to these new groups in the process of selecting the presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

“It seems incongruent to me. that militants from our party are at the same time forming another type of organization, as if they had no space here in Morena,” Delgado said.

The Morenista leader also distanced himself from these organizations recently registered by the INE as national political groups.

Although he respects the freedom of organization established by law, Delgado stressed that he does not like to be hung up on the name or concepts of his movement.

“We respect the freedom of organization established by law and the possibility of having political organizations, but we don’t like them hanging on the name or the concepts of our movement,” he commented.

On April 28, the INE General Council approved the registration of eight new national political groups: National Patriotic Alliance, Liberal Democrat, Mexican Humanism, May 5th Reform Movement, With a Social Cause, Follow Democracy, Rainbow Movement for Mexico and Front for the Fourth Transformation.