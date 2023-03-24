Stockholm (Reuters)

Belgium’s new captain, Kevin De Bruyne, said he never considered leaving the national team even after his country’s failure at the World Cup last year, which prompted his predecessor Eden Hazard to retire from international football.

The 31-year-old Manchester City player was chosen as a new captain, also under new coach Domenico Tedesco, who replaced Roberto Martinez, after Belgium exited in the first round in Qatar last year.

Toby Alderweireld and reserve goalkeeper Simon Mignolet have also retired from international football since the Qatar World Cup, while Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel have also been left out.

De Bruyne said he found the first days under Tedesco and the new squad like “meeting new classmates at a new school”.

“It’s different, but I see a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” he told reporters on the eve of their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm on Friday. “For many young players it will be an opportunity to play and participate and it’s time for them to take advantage of it as well.”

“It’s a new feeling. I’m still amazed. Half of the regular squad no longer exists. But the newcomers want to take advantage of their chances”.

When asked if he had considered retiring internationally after the World Cup, De Bruyne said, “I didn’t think about retiring, not even for a second, actually.”

As for wearing the armband, De Bruyne said he would follow in the footsteps of Belgium captain Vincent Kompany from 2010-2018 and be frank with his team-mates.

“Everyone knows I’m not very good at spinning but any criticism is always with good intentions to help everyone do better,” he said.

“It is a great honor to be chosen as captain of the team. I hope to lay a good foundation for the future. I will try to lead by example. If I have to talk, I will. If I don’t have to, I don’t want to intrude. Everyone should feel comfortable and if I can help I will try” .

De Bruyne, who has 97 caps, said Belgium desperately needed to improve after the World Cup, having spent most of the past four years at the top of the FIFA rankings.

“We have to accept that it wasn’t good enough in Qatar. We have slipped a bit over the last 18 months. Now we hope this is a fresh start.”