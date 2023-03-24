Since the media has become fairly massive, there has always been talk of great events that indicate the end of the world in some way, either through an environmental disaster or simply the fall of a meteorite. And right in the 2023 comes one more prediction by a supposed time traveler who claims a special visit.

It is mentioned that just this 23 of March an invasion of extraterrestrials would be taking place, the same ones that do not come as pacifists, but have planned to conquer our planet. At least, that’s what the user known as @radianttimetraveler, who in turn is the supposed time traveler, mentions.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that we are told about another character in the story, someone named as ” The champion”, a hero who can save 8 thousand people selected to go live on another planet. This one comes with full intentions of imparting justice, so that some users can save themselves from being conquered.

So far nothing suspicious has happened, but the user insists that we must be aware of this day. Well, out of nowhere these beings from space would arrive to want to make us their slaves. We assume that whoever opposes it will end up charred, this with some type of more advanced technology that they have among their gadgets.

Via: TikTok

Editor’s note: These types of prophecies no longer surprise the truth, since it happened in the year 2000, in 2012 and I don’t know which ones else. At least this caused many memes to be generated by those who want to see aliens.