A new study recently published addresses the problem of retirees in the United Stateswhere without savings for retirement, the majority of people who are in the age range of 62 to 70 years old are forced to continue working to support themselves.

The “American dream” does not reach all American citizens, who are forced to work to increasingly older ages, according to recent reports. The retirement system in the US 90 percent of retired workers have below the average salarycreating an unsustainable situation that forces them to return to work.

In a study shared by the news network C.B.S.carried out by the economist and professor at the New School for Social Research in New York, Teresa Ghilarducci, Only 10 percent of Americans ages 62 to 70 are retired and financially stable.

job Photo:123.rf Share

In that sense, although the majority of older workers are retired, they live below the standard of living they had while working, or are looking for new jobs to cover the costs even with the difficulties they face.

A new problem arises from this situation, because retirement time ends up becoming shorter. The published data show that the gap becomes even wider between social sectors, since the rich enjoy twenty years of retirement, while the poor only spend twelve years retired.

The current system, in the words of the specialist, “creates more wealth inequality because it leaves out people without a university education; leaves out lower-middle-class and low-income people,” at the same time that many people They leave their jobs not by their own decision, but due to health problems or layoffs.

What solution do new studies offer to the retirement problem in the United States?

In Ghilarducci's words, there is a way to improve the situation, but The government must act urgently with the creation of a program which he called the “Grey New Deal.” The name of the plan refers to the New Deal that the United States government organized during the time of the Great Depression.

The main objective of the program proposed by the specialist is “to guarantee that a middle-class worker can continue to be a middle-class retiree,” and seeks to achieve this by introducing people into “a universal pension system so that they save for retirement by beginning of their careers.