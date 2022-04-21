Kena 50 GB Plus is the new offer launched by the mobile operator for those who want to bring their number to Kena, a very interesting offer for those looking for a cheap rate and not interested in the internet speed offered by the latest 5G technology.

The offer is valid only for those who switch from some operators (more details soon) and costs only € 5.99 per month, moreover it is not necessary to incur any costs for activation and SIM, the only fee to be paid is that monthly.

KENA 50 GB Plus: details and costs

Here’s what’s included in the Kena 50 GB Plus offer:

Unlimited minutes to all fixed and mobile numbers

500 SMS to all mobiles

50 GB of 4G internet, including 4 GB in 3G for surfing in Europe

Cost: € 5.99 per month, there are no activation costs and no SIM costs

Available for portability from: Iliad, Poste Mobile, Lycamobile, Fastweb Mobile, 1 Mobile, BT Mobile, BT Etnia Mobile, China Mobile, Daily Telecom, DIGI Mobile, Elite Mobile, Engan Mobile, Feder Mobile, Green, Intermatica, Everywhere, Italia Power, Spusu, NetValue, Noitel, Noverca, Nextus, NTMobile, Optima, Plintron, Professional Link, Rabona Mobile, Telmekom, Welcome Italia, Wings, Withu

To activate Kena 50 GB Plus just go to dedicated page of the official site and click on the “Buy” button, alternatively you can make the purchase through the Kena Mobile app, at authorized stores or by calling customer assistance service 181.