The new MG5 Electric is the first station 100% electric wagon in the world. Despite being a completely different car from the Marvel R Electricshares the same design philosophy with it.

The new ones electric vehicles MG are destined to revolutionize the electric car marketmostly thanks to them low cost price.

MG5 Electric electric station wagon, characteristics

Its features make the MG5 Electric an ideal station wagon for large families. The electric car is in fact long 4,544 mmwide 1,811 mm is high 1,513 mm.

It can also count on a generous space for luggage 479 literswhich can be expanded to almost 1,400 liters with the rear seats folded down.

New electric estate MG5 Electric

The practicality of this family electric car is further enhanced by the towing capacity of 500 kgfrom the possibility of towing of 50 kg of vertical load (e.g. rear-mounted bicycle carrier) and the roof load of 75 kgsuitable, for example, for a luggage box.

MG5 Electric, battery, autonomy and recharge

The front wheels of the MC5 Electric are driven by a electric motor which produces 115 kW (156 hp) and 260 Nm of couple. The electric station wagon is initially offered with one 61.1 kWh battery and an autonomy of 400 km (WLTP). A version with 50.3 kWh batterywhich provides autonomy 320 km WLTP.

The electric station wagon can count on a range of up to 400 km

Both battery variants offer interesting performance and a maximum speed of 185 km / h. Furthermore, the versions Standard And Long Range offer the possibility of charging three-phase at a public charging point (CA) up to 11 kW. They also support the fast DC charging up to 87 kWto charge the battery up to approximately 80% 40 minutes.

MG iMG5 Electric infotainment

The new MG5 Electric is also equipped as standard with MG iSMART Lite. This newly developed connectivity system boasts a 10.25 ″ touch screen.

Apple CarPlay infotainment MG5 Electric

The infotainment offers among its functions navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetoothfour USB ports, DAB + and the connection via a smartphone app, with which various functions can be controlled remotely.

MG5 Electric Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging

Like the new ones MG ZS EV And MG Marvel R Electric, the MG5 Electric is also equipped with a very practical system as standard Vehicle-to-Load (V2L). It allows the car battery to supply power to a external electrical system. The V2L system comprises a charging cable equipped with a type 2 plug on one side, which plugs into the car’s charging socket and a power strip with household sockets at the opposite end.

The V2L system has a maximum output power of 2,200 W and is especially useful in situations where there is no outlet available.

MG5 Electric thanks to Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology can also charge another car

By simply connecting the plug, the MG5 Electric battery can power any device: an air pump, a kettle, a cooler compartment, an e-bike, a laptop, an electric scooter and so on. You can too charge another electric carfor example if another driver is at risk of being stranded due to a flat battery.

MG5 Electric Comfort and Luxury set-ups

The new MG5 Electric is offered with a choice of four body colors (Dover White, Pebble Black, Diamond Red and Medal Silver) and two trim levels: Comfort And Luxury.

The Comfort version offers a very rich standard equipment that includes air conditioning with PM2.5 air filter, LED headlights and rear lights, heated front seats, parking assistance system, 7 “digital cluster, multifunction steering wheel covered in leather, 16 ″ alloy wheels, keyless entry and much more. Also standard is a high standard of safety that with MG pilot brings together nine Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as theAdaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning with automatic emergency braking, Lane Keep Assistance and Traffic Jam Assistance.

MG5 Electric is offered in the Comfort and Luxury versions

The version Luxury compared to the Comfort adds the 360 degree parking camerathe internal anti-glare mirror, the electrically adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, the eco-leather upholstery and 17 “alloy wheels.

Low cost electric station wagon prices

The introductory price in MG Store for the Standard Range version is € 31,050 in the Comfort set-up, which provides a customer benefit of € 2,400 compared to the list price of € 33,490. The launch cost for the Luxury set-up always in the Standard Range version is equal to € 34,990. For the Long Range, on the other hand, a price of € 37,990 for the Comfort and di € 39,490 for Luxury.

MG5 Electric on the road

Like all MG models also the MG5 Electric family electric is offered with a standard 7-year / 150,000 km warranty which applies to the entire vehicle, including the electric powertrain and battery.

MG5 Electric data sheet

Standard Range Long Range Max power 130 kW (177 PS) 115 kW (156 hp) Max torque 280 Nm Acc. 0-100 km / h 8.3 sec Max speed 185 km / u Battery capacity 50.3 kWh 61.1 kWh WLTP autonomy 320 km 400 km EConsumption of energy 179 Wh / km 175 Wh / km On-board charger (AC) 11 kW CC charging time 5-80% 40 min Length 4,600 mm Length 1,818 mm Height 1,543 mm Step 2,659 mm Trunk capacity 479 – 1,367 liters Weight 1,562 kg Towing capacity 500 kg

Photo MG MG5 Electric

