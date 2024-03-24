The new chief admiral of the Cartagena Military Arsenal, Vice Admiral Alejandro Cuerda Lorenzo, committed to the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, to maintain collaboration to complete the development of the 'Tonina project', which aims to recover the old submarine S- 62, decommissioned almost twenty years ago, as a museum space in the city. Arroyo and Vice Admiral Cuerda have already held a first courtesy meeting at the Town Hall, after the inauguration of military command.

The project consists of museumizing the submarine 'Tonina', whose last commander, before decommissioning it, was precisely Vice Admiral Cuerda when he held the position of lieutenant captain. For the mayor, this initiative, promoted by the City Council and which has funding from the Autonomous Community to carry out the project, “is going to turn us into the city of submarines.” The mayor told Cuerda that in a few weeks it is expected that Isaac Peral's birthplace, in Zorrilla alley, will become a reality as a museum. This project has accumulated more than two years of delays for technical and administrative reasons.

The mayor also told the new Arsenal admiral that the Caetra program to promote military and civil technologies, from which local companies can benefit, is essential to “convert Cartagena into the European defense center, with all the application of dual technology” and expressed his conviction that Vice Admiral Cuerda “will be a great ally.”

At the meeting they addressed other strategic projects for the city, such as the construction of the S-80 submarine series, which in the words of the vice admiral “is progressing adequately” and which “now faces the sustainment cycle of the S-81, which is a tremendous challenge and for which we have the auxiliary industry of Cartagena, the technologists and Navantia,” according to the City Council in a statement. The modernization and sustainability of military installations were other challenges pointed out by Cuerda in the meeting with the councilor.