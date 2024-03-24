Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 20:52

The suggestion for the name of delegate Rivaldo Barbosa to head the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, in 2018, was made by the intelligence sector of the Eastern Military Command (CML). At the time, the organization's commander, responsible for the troops in Rio, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, was General Walter Braga Netto, Minister of the Civil House and Defense in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The information about the appointment of the delegate is in the statement made by General Richard Nunes to the Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro in October 2023. In 2018, Nunes was appointed state secretary of Public Security during the federal intervention in the state's public security and was the one who effectively gave the position to the delegate.

Richard Nunes responded to Braga Netto. Military commander of the East, the general had been appointed federal intervenor in Rio's security by President Michel Temer (MDB).

In her statement, Nunes said that her first mission at the head of the department was exactly to choose the new chiefs of the two police forces. To assist him in his task, he received names recommended by Army intelligence. The name of Rivaldo Barbosa was among them.

“For both positions I received a list of five names from intelligence from the Eastern Military Command. Such a list was not binding and was just a suggestion of names that did not have facts that discredited them,” he said.

The general secretary said he had not encountered any difficulties in choosing the head of the Military Police. To head Civil, however, he first opted for a name outside the intelligence list of the Eastern Military Command.

“I was going to make the choice despite Delegate Delmir's name not appearing on the list sent by CML intelligence, but he did not accept the invitation. Therefore, he chose the name of Rivaldo Barbosa for this position, a name that appeared on that list,” he told investigators.

Then, the intelligence department headed by Richard Nunes contraindicated Rivaldo Barbosa. The general assessed that the reservations were not “based on objective data” and supported the appointment of the delegate to command the Civil Police.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the police pointed out the “passive management of the military at the head of Public Security in Rio de Janeiro”, the “lack of skill in handling the vicissitudes of the game of power in Rio de Janeiro” and the “maintenance of Rivaldo even after the contraindication ” as factors that indicate Richard Nunes’ management in appointing the delegate.

Barbosa took office the day before the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. The following day, he received family and friends of the victims, expressed solidarity and said that solving the case was a “matter of honor”. This Sunday, the Federal Police revealed that he planned the crime and acted to disrupt the investigations and shield the perpetrators.

According to the final police report, the crime was ordered by deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União-RJ) and counselor Domingos Brazão, from the Rio Court of Auditors.

Investigators took a statement from Richard Nunes at the end of last year in search of information about the rise of Rivaldo Barbosa and fellow police chief Giniton Lages, also suspected of having acted to cloud the investigations.

General Braga Netto's lawyers released a note stating that the military had no influence over the Civil Police during the intervention. The text says that “the Civil Police was directly subordinate to the Public Security Secretariat” and that “selection and indication for appointments were made exclusively by the then Public Security Secretary”, General Richard Nunes.

The report asked for a specific statement on Rivaldo Barbosa's suggestion by intelligence from the Eastern Military Command, but received no response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.