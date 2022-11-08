It is a disconcerting sign of the times. A loop that provides the same dose of anxiety as pleasure. Also a lesson in geopolitics and social, cultural and creative trends that are not without vice. A realm of frivolity, total absurdity, a paradise of hidden pleasures without you having to admit to anyone—only to you, if you can sleep through it—that you’ve been curious about Georgina and Tamara… We enter the great new pastime of modernity: spending hours, even days, scrutinizing the catalogs of the big platforms to, in total, often see nothing.

In 2019, a Nielsen report noted that an American adult spent 7.4 minutes a day choosing their product in streaming: 45 hours a year. It varied according to age groups. Between 18 and 34 years, 9.4. From 34 to 55, one minute less. From 55, patience ran out between 21% and they threw away the controller. Server, that I am between this last fork, I walk more in the marks of adolescents. And with less and less guilt.

The reasons that end with a surrender are diverse. First, the dream. Afterwards, the excuses: very long, better not to see it alone, I reserve it for when we can enjoy it as a family. Too short; ugh, I can’t stand Johnny Depp; oh, Meryl Streep burdens me, how lazy so many chapters. Oh no, another Scandinavian detective, no. Let’s see something that neither you nor I have seen… This one for the weekend; step, which is a lot of crying, I prefer to laugh. She looks good, but whose is she? From so-and-so? I haven’t seen a single movie of that type that I like. Too bucolic, agggg, how disgusting, you choose, go… Calm down. It’s not a waste of time, either. What sensations and certainties does each one provide us?

Wagner Moura, as Pablo Escobar in the second season of ‘Narcos’. Juan Pablo Gutierrez/NETFLIX

Netflix. In worlds like that of Netflix, anyone can learn a lesson in geopolitics, a host of alternative stories, hoaxes and propaganda by the Russians, the Chinese, the Israelis, the French, the British, not to mention, of course, the most genuine American way of life and other battles. For the most part, the good and the bad have realized the potential of these inventions to reach global audiences. Netflix in that aspect is like a Chinese bazaar. The shed comes from them and they have formed it in its best moments, not now, when the competition tightens. They are not disgusted by a production that smells like the hand of the Kremlin or a passerby from Mossad, in the case of The spy. Among all, as an example of a masterpiece of facelift and the creation of a contemporary myth, stands out The Crown, brand of the house, as it used to be narcs. They have been able to humanize a murderous trafficker and lower a queen into the mud. But Netflix, above all, is a visual materialization of all the trends that exist in the world, focusing on three continents: America, Asia and Europe. By offering so much, you run the risk of not getting out. And one is in favor of dedicating the same amount of time to all of them. We recommend managing it with a stopwatch. No more than 15 minutes so as not to get caught up in its already mythical algorithm or worry too much when they appeal to your own personalized taste, even if they don’t always get it right. It is the apotheosis of cookies.

An image of ‘The Kingdom Exodus’, a series by Lars von Trier available at Filmin. Henrik Ohsten

filmin. It is the opposite of Netflix, the kingdom of hipster, the litmus test for aspiring moviegoers. The clear conscience of those who aspire to high culture and take a classic, alternative and multicultural swim. The candy to brag about at dinners with friends when the topic of recommendations comes up. Pay the Filmin rent fee in terms of posture and social prestige. The closest thing to that, in times, one was seen in Madrid by the Plaza de los Cubos looking at the cinema billboards in the original version. The platform that makes many exclaim: “I only watch Filmin”. I would advise them to charge a plus for it.

amazon. For a moment we suspected that it would overtake Netflix. But it has not happened yet and at the same time serious direct competitors have emerged such as Disney +, Apple TV + or, right now, in a drift that dislodges, HBO Max. Amazon is more of an audiovisual store than a platform. Hence its ridiculous start-up fee: it allows you to enter to continue shopping. It seems like a kind of Russian doll in which other platforms fit and in the case of Spain, FlixOlé, which says so much about us. By embracing other brands, Amazon is a kind of English Court of streaming.

Jeff Bridges, in the first episode of ‘The Old Man’. Prashant Gupta

Disney+. It has burst into force, even with its own titles called to endure, such as The Old Man. But the real asset of the company is based on its own catalogue. Cinema for the widest audiences, the ability to appeal to the child that we were three generations to this part. Glory and poison. Among the first, from the classics in drawings to the masterpieces of Pixar and the great productions of Buenavista. Of the second, all that hogwash that populated the Disney Channel with unbearable children and fourth-rate humor. Since Hannah Montana a High School Musicala whole manual of bad education for children and adolescents where a way of life with principles was shown whose responsibility in shaping today’s world is yet to be analyzed.

HBOMax. For a long time, HBO has been in the doldrums. And from the end of Game of Thronesmore, as much as the prequel the house of the dragon break records and be creatively up to the task. HBO was that brand that any executive producer aspired to get into. The cradle of the true popes of the new era of audiovisual fiction, the Cambridge from which they emerged TheWire, The Sopranos, two meters below ground, Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, of course, the mother house. But his offer has been blurred by the mainstream and they have hardly creatively contributed anything of relevance since Chernobyl. Either someone shakes him and risks more or he falls. Also, it hangs sometimes. Thank you for enlarging the size of your offers visually in the catalog, although when you go to find out who has done it, they are not given enough relevance, as is the case with Netflix or Amazon too, which have entered that Systematic humiliation of the creator.

Emma D’Arcy in ‘House of the Dragon’. hbo max

Movistar Plus+. If Movistar Plus+ is looking for something, it is a path of its own. A risk bet that varies between thriller, the drama and comedy where the great creators of the Hispanic sphere find opportunity. Combine that with purely television programs of its own production, from The resistancewhich follows with string a Illustrious ignorant, an unbreakable phenomenon with no expiration date. Also with a good offer of quality series from various fields and production companies without a showcase, with masterful series, type Better Call Saul either The Good Fight. They resist the siege with quality, without that everything goes that with so much around it does not allow to be distinguished. Movistar Plus + achieves it.

AppleTV+. Perhaps it is the platform that continues to raise the most expectations. A risk, because it is already known that expectations have a term. And in these times, shorter than ever. It has made a strong start thanks to products such as The Morning Show, See, for all mankind either ted lasso, although, they will forgive me, I do not see the grace. With premieres like MacBeth seems to be torn between a certain search for quality and concessions to the general public. They have found, yes, with the key to the prizes and that benefits them in their emmys Y Golden Globes. But, face to convince the subscriber, we will see.

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Nick Mohammed, in ‘Ted Lasso’.

FlixOlé. A bath of national identity. From the postwar period to the present. A nostalgic and realistic journey to know where we come from. Since Marcelino, bread and wine to the Santiago Segura universe, from the Spanish aces to the attempt of a whole generation of directors to link us in creation with Europe, from the sons of Spielberg to those who sought roots and more of their own references. In FlixOlé you fall for sure and you look at his catalog with a smile, a point of shame and a feeling of reconciliation and belonging like in few places.

