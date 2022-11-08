In the Altai Territory, a foreign citizen was detained, suspected of attracting new followers of the Islamic State (IS, the organization is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). This was reported on Tuesday, November 8, in the regional department of the FSB of Russia.

“The man recruited his acquaintance into the activities of the organization. During the conversations, he justified the methods of the organization to combat the “infidels”, promoted radical ideas, while showing videos of a terrorist orientation, ”said the law enforcement officers.

It is noted that the detainee also urged his interlocutor to leave the country and join a banned group.

A criminal case was initiated against the perpetrator under Part 1.1 of Art. 205.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Involving a person in the activities of a terrorist organization”), he was charged accordingly. At the moment, the man is in custody by decision of the Central District Court of Barnaul.

Earlier, on October 24, in Pyatigorsk, Stavropol Territory, supporters of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) banned in Russia were arrested for preparing an explosion in the city police department. The cell included citizens of the republics of Central Asia. They planned to arrange a terrorist attack at the direction of foreign emissaries.

Prior to that, on October 7, the FSB announced the detention of members of a clandestine ISIS cell in Stavropol. It was noted that they planned to commit a terrorist attack on one of the transport infrastructure facilities in the region.

IS operated in 2013-2019 mainly in Syria and Iraq. At the moment, the main forces and the main members of the group have been destroyed.