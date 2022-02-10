Fiorentina

La Viola comes from losing at home to Lazio in Serie A. Before this game they equalized with Cagliari as a visitor, which means that their last victory dates back to January 17 of this year when they beat Genoa by a landslide.

For the Italian Cup they come from leaving Napoli on the road by beating them 5-2 in added time at the Diego Armando Maradona. This game was starting in 2022, so some of the fans do not have it very present.

Its main players are José Callejón, Nicolás González, Lucas Torreira, Igor and goalkeeper Terracciano.