Tottenham has shown its interest in signing Real Madrid’s versatile midfielder, Brahim Díaz, but the Spanish club has closed the door completely.
Spurs are looking for midfield reinforcements this summer. Ange Postecoglou is trying to improve his squad, which started last season in astonishing form, but ended up slipping to fifth place and were forced to settle for a Europa League spot.
According to reports from Foot Mercatoone of the players that Spurs are interested in is Brahim, and those responsible for the club have contacted Real Madrid to see what it would take to close an agreement.
However, Madrid were quick to inform Spurs, and also Roma, that Brahim is not for sale this summer.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a big admirer of Brahim, who has also convinced club officials that he will play a useful role in the squad next season.
Brahim, 24, made 44 appearances in all competitions last season, starting half of them.
The former Manchester City man mainly helped out in a striker role in Madrid’s squad last season, filling in for both Vinicius during his injury and replacing Rodrygo or Bellingham. However, questions have been raised over his relevance in a squad that has added both Kylian Mbappe and Endrick ahead of next season.
However, within Real Madrid they seem very convinced that Brahim will have a fundamental role to play next season. In this way, the Spanish club closes the door on any interest in its player, forcing Spurs to look for reinforcements elsewhere.
More news about the transfer market
#Tottenham #contact #Real #Madrid #sign #Brahim
Leave a Reply