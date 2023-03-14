The collective agreement between Lega Serie A and Aic, the Italian Footballers’ Association, was renewed until 30 June 2024. The go-ahead came today at the Lega assembly held in via Rosellini, after the negotiations had been carried forward in recent weeks by the president Casini and by the lawyer Stincardini, on the one hand, by the president Calcagno, by his deputy Biondini and by the general manager Grazioli, on the other.

FLEXIBILITY’

—

The watchword of the new collective agreement is contractual flexibility. Players and owners have found an agreement to put free prizes. Until now, however, there was a ceiling on premiums for those who did not reach 400,000 euros gross. Now that constraint is no longer there and in theory there could be cases where a player will earn more as a variable part than a fixed one. The other big news are the collective prizes, those linked to the achievement of a certain goal of the team (scudetto, cup qualification or salvation): up to now they had to be agreed and deposited in the League 20 days after the end of the winter market. Orientatively by February 20th. Now, to give clubs the opportunity to… motivate their locker rooms if a previously unthinkable goal is set in the season finale, the deadline has been moved to April 30th. The latest significant change is the lengthening of the period after which the club can request the termination of an injured player’s contract: previously it was 6 months, now it is 9.