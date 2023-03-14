Mayor of Rio plays with the role of Minister of Institutional Relations in negotiating investments and amendments to the Budget

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), arrived at an FNP (National Front of Mayors) event this Monday (13.Mar.2023) alongside the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and, pulling him by the arm, said: “Look at the word! Look at the word!”.

The carioca made a joke about one of Padilha’s duties, who, as responsible for the dialogue between the federal government and other federative entities, receives demands from mayors, governors and congressmen and negotiates the allocation of investments and amendments to the Budget.

This post will get more information.