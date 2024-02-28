The latest Bluetooth driver update for Windows 11 fixes some bugs and improves the performance of the Dualsense controller.

Microsoft and Intel's attention towards gaming is a constant that consolidates over time. The Californian technology giant has recently published a new version of the Bluetooth drivers for Windows 11 and Windows 10 which increases support for the official PlayStation 5 controller, the famous Dualsense.

Furthermore, the new drivers fix some bugs, improve stability and general performance, features that will delight PC gamers and beyond.

Gaming update The official Intel Driver and Support Assistant tool The Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.30.0 drivers for Windows 11 and Windows 10 are already available on the dedicated page of the Intel website.

As can be read from the official note, the new update brings improvements to the stability of the devices when they are reactivated from hibernation and rest mode, includes general functional updates and, as we have already mentioned, improve the connectivity of the secondary game controllers , with particular attention to the PlayStation-branded DualSense. See also Lords of the Fallen, new 14-minute video shows exploration, combat and a boss The update is compatible with the latest Intel Wireless Adapters and can also be downloaded via the official Intel Driver and Support Assistant app. If you are not sure which network card you have, don't worry: the tool automatically recognizes the model and determines driver compatibility completely autonomously.