The latest Bluetooth driver update for Windows 11 fixes some bugs and improves the performance of the Dualsense controller.
Microsoft and Intel's attention towards gaming is a constant that consolidates over time. The Californian technology giant has recently published a new version of the Bluetooth drivers for Windows 11 and Windows 10 which increases support for the official PlayStation 5 controller, the famous Dualsense.
Furthermore, the new drivers fix some bugs, improve stability and general performance, features that will delight PC gamers and beyond.
Gaming update
The Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.30.0 drivers for Windows 11 and Windows 10 are already available on the dedicated page of the Intel website.
As can be read from the official note, the new update brings improvements to the stability of the devices when they are reactivated from hibernation and rest mode, includes general functional updates and, as we have already mentioned, improve the connectivity of the secondary game controllers , with particular attention to the PlayStation-branded DualSense.
The update is compatible with the latest Intel Wireless Adapters and can also be downloaded via the official Intel Driver and Support Assistant app. If you are not sure which network card you have, don't worry: the tool automatically recognizes the model and determines driver compatibility completely autonomously.
More stability, but…
While the improved performance and stability of the DualSense on the Windows platform are more than welcome, the new update doesn't appear to address the limitations of the PlayStation controller on PC.
To use the advanced features of the DualSense on a PC, you need to connect via USB: the new driver does not yet allow full support via Bluetooth. However, the update allows you to connect two DualSense simultaneously on PC and laptop, an addition that will please lovers of local multiplayer.
The news for PC players doesn't end here: Microsoft could soon present a new Super Sampling algorithm integrated into DirectX 12, which will be added to DLSS, FSR and XeSS.
#Bluetooth #drivers #Windows #improve #DualSense #performance
Leave a Reply