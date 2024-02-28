Biden left the White House early on Wednesday for the examination and later returned a few hours later.

He told reporters upon his return to the White House that the results were not different from those of last year's tests.

Doctors announced that Biden is in good health and “fit to perform the duties of his office” after the medical examination he conducted last year.

The examination included removing a skin tumor from his chest, and doctors declared that he was free of any symptoms resulting from a long infection with the Covid-19 virus and the illness that befell him due to the virus in 2022.

Stay tuned for Biden's test results

The results will be the focus of great interest as the 81-year-old Biden seeks to win a new term in the November presidential election.

The White House stated that it would publish a written summary of the routine annual medical examination that the Democratic President will conduct at a later time.

This year's regular examination comes at a time when Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump (77 years old) are preparing for a possible new confrontation in the presidential elections.

The two candidates accused each other of mental decline, and Nikki Haley (52 years old), Trump's last competitor for the Republican Party's nomination to run in the presidential elections, said that the two men are too old for someone to assume the presidency of the United States and should undergo tests to measure their level of cognition.