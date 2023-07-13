Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly Club officially announced the signing of striker Moanes Dabour, 31, as the player will join the ranks of the “Al-Fursan” with a two-year contract, during which he seeks to enhance the scoring power of the team that won the ADNOC Professional League title last season.

Dabour’s career went through many stages, and the Israeli striker attributes the emergence of his stardom to the Spanish coach Oscar Garcia, who was behind the belief in his talent during his training of the Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv over two periods in the 2012-2013 season and in 2014, when Dabour was playing under his leadership, which made The coach asks to contract with him when he assumed the task of leading the Austrian Red Bull Salzburg team, where Dabbour joined the team in 2016, and began his career there under the leadership of this coach, before continuing it later with other coaches.

During his football career, the player accompanied many players, as Malian Diadi Samassikou is considered the most competitive player with him in 153 matches, along with other players, including Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, when the player was at the beginning of his career in the ranks of Salzburg, in two matches against Napoli in a competition. The European League and against LASK in the Austrian League during the 2018-2019 season, Dabbour scored a goal against Napoli, while Haaland scored against LASK.

Wasp had prominent stations during his career in the German League with Hoffenheim, where he scored against the poles of the “Bundesliga” Bayern Munich and Prussia Dortmund, so Wasp scored a goal in his team’s great victory over Bayern, 4-1, to end a lossless march in 32 league matches for the Bavarian team. , when Dabour turned a perfect ball over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in September 2020, while he visited Dortmund on two different occasions, and each time he scored a goal in February 2021, and August of the same year.

Dabour owns a football school for youngsters in the city of Nazareth, his hometown, where he, in turn, seeks to motivate the younger generations to play this game and follow in his footsteps with external professionalism.