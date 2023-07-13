sony did not want to renew the marketing deals of the series call of Dutyto try to make the capture fail Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. This was said by Bobby Kotick, as reported in a Microsoft document, which also revealed the date on which the current agreement will end: 2024.

According to the document, published by Charlie Intel, Kotick would have tried to discuss the matter with Kenichiro Yoshida, the CEO of Sony, and with Jim Ryan, the CEO of PlayStation. It would have been Ryan who rejected the offer, who would have also expressed the desire that “the regulatory bodies do their job and block” the acquisition.