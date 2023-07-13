sony did not want to renew the marketing deals of the series call of Dutyto try to make the capture fail Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. This was said by Bobby Kotick, as reported in a Microsoft document, which also revealed the date on which the current agreement will end: 2024.
According to the document, published by Charlie Intel, Kotick would have tried to discuss the matter with Kenichiro Yoshida, the CEO of Sony, and with Jim Ryan, the CEO of PlayStation. It would have been Ryan who rejected the offer, who would have also expressed the desire that “the regulatory bodies do their job and block” the acquisition.
Ryan’s cynicism
Ryan then wrote to his former boss at PlayStation Europe, whom he considers a real mentor, explaining that there are no exclusives at stake in the deal and that he was certain that the Call of Duty series would remain on PlayStation. The email with this exchange had already surfaced in the past.
Ryan seemed to have only one goal: blocking the acquisition, with the certainty in hand that the Call of Duty series would never be taken away from the PlayStation platform. He would also use the question Xbox exclusive Call of Duty as a pretext to try and stop the deal.
