Tamaulipas has started with the opening of new air routesthe most recent route available was that of Ciudad Victoria with Nuevo Laredothrough the Mexican Aviation airline.

This flight departs from Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico Citymaking a stopover in the capital of Tamaulipas, Ciudad Victoria and then heading to Nuevo Laredo.

Flights| Schedules

For him new Mexicana de Aviación flight the schedules Departure from Mexico City is 10:30 a.m., arriving in Ciudad Victoria at 11:35 a.m. and leaving for Nuevo Laredo at 12:00 p.m., with an estimated arrival at 1:10 p.m.

He return part of Nuevo Laredo at 1:35 p.m., arriving in Ciudad Victoria at 2:45 p.m. and continuing to Mexico City at 3:10 p.m. with the estimated time of 4:20 p.m.

TAMPICO

While since Tampico Airport “General Francisco Javier Mina” you can travel with Aeroméxico, United Airlines, Aerus and Viva Aerobus.

It has Destinations to Mexico City, Houston, Reynosa, Matamoros, Poza Rica, Monterrey and Cancún.

REYNOSA

In Reynosa through the “General Lucio Blanco” International Airport services are available with Aeroméxico, Viva Aerobus and Aeruswith destination to Mexico City, Veracruz, Cancún, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Tampico.

MATAMOROS

In Matamoros you can fly with Aeroméxico and Aerus to Mexico City and Tampico.

NUEVO LAREDO

And at the airport Nuevo Laredo the flights that are available are to Mexico City with Aeroméxico and Viva Aerobus.