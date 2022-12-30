Reddit users say they don’t want to get infected by Chinese tourists again

The network reacted to the opening of the borders of China and Chinese tourists who were going to travel after the COVID-19 pandemic. Users from different countries were afraid that they could become infected with the virus again. There has been a discussion on the forum Reddit.

One of the commentators said that the people of China are still carriers of the virus, and half of the tourists arriving from China to Italy allegedly test positive for COVID-19. Some users commented that they “do not want at all” the return of Chinese travelers, while others stressed that they “look forward to their expenses.” “With or without COVID, China is not welcome,” wrote one user.

Commentators also agreed that Chinese travelers are often rude, annoying and unscrupulous. Users added that “it’s not for nothing that the Chinese are considered the worst tourists of all.” User AhJayxx noted that “the past years without hordes of tourists from the PRC were peaceful.”

“I’m not a racist, but they are terrible travelers. Huge groups of people, no etiquette. I prefer to follow the beaten path, so I usually avoid them, ”concluded another commenter.

Earlier in December, Hong Kong lifted three-day coronavirus restrictions for incoming tourists to visit a number of public places, such as bars, restaurants, museums, temples. The decision to ease covid restrictions is based on the latest data and assessments of the risks of the spread of the virus in the region. Also in Hong Kong, entry rules for foreign travelers, including Russians, have been relaxed since December 29. The Chinese themselves, after the pandemic and the opening of borders, are already buying up air tickets for travel.