Iran, relations with Italy are tense. Harsh reply from Meloni

The relationships between Italy and Iran they get complicated. After the call a Rome of the Iranian ambassador by the foreign minister Tajanithe countermove of Tehran. Joseph PerroneItalian ambassador in the Iranian capital, was summoned for the “remarks interventionists of some Italian officials“, writes the state agency Irna. The ambassador “was informed of the strong protest of Iran for the acts and observations of some Italian officials who continue to intervene in the internal affairs of Iran“. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs “underlined that selective and duplicitous policies towards human rights are unacceptable and rejected from the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

“It’s the other side that has damaged the interests from the nation Iranian and violated his rights with the imposition of illegal penalties“, Iranian Foreign Ministry officials told the ambassador. IRNA reports that “it has also been noted that the positions taken negative and irrational behavior of some Italian officials not I am compatible with the historical record of relations between the two countries. The Italian ambassador has promised to convey Iran’s protest to his government as soon as possible. ” The premier Melonsin his speech at the end of the year press conference he used very strong words against Iran for violence and deprivation of human rights. “Unacceptable situationwe don’t mean tolerate it further“.

