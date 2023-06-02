One Blizzard developerEric Covington accused the company of having it fired for doing satire about corporate greed via goblin loot from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Incidentally, the loot goblin is that annoying being that appears, steals loot, and escapes through magical portals without being captured. Blizzard first used it in the Diablo series, then introduced it in the Warcraft series as well. In reality, something like this was already present in past titles, such as Golden Axe.

Covington was part of the World of Warcraft quest team. For the goblin loot he wrote lines like “Another record quarter for revenues!”, “No profit sharing!” without thinking too much about it. Then suddenly he was fired, according to him because someone higher up read the jokes, also used by marketing, and we saw a reflection.

Reading the sentences published by Covington it is easy to recognize some references to the current situation of Activision Blizzard, such as “It’s time to go back to the office!”, relating to the obligation imposed on many to return to work in the office after a long period of smart working, which has caused many problems, or “Another yacht for me!”, which could refer to inside jokes at the company. It should be noted that Covington was fired before the end of the month, so as not to accrue some benefits under his contract.

As mentioned, although some executives didn’t like his satire, the marketing instead he had appreciated it enormously, so much so that he used it for promotional tweets.

Covington also said he could have substituted unwelcome dialogue, had he been asked and given the chance. After his firing, he sent an email to the company to ask them to reconsider his position, also because all the dialogues he wrote had been reviewed and approved by those responsible for him, without being opposed to anything about it.

Meanwhile, CEO Bobby Kotick said that in Activision Blizzard all is well and that the bad press of recent months has been caused by union movements that want to destabilize the company. He also feared the idea that future games will have dialogue written by generative artificial intelligences.