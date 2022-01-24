Dutch embassy staff in Ukraine and their relatives can go home if they wish, but the Dutch embassy in Kiev will not be evacuated, says Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.











Other European countries are not evacuating their embassies either, Hoekstra said after consulting his EU colleagues in Brussels. He spoke of ‘an enormous dilemma’. “The situation is worrying. You don’t want to leave too early, but you also want to be absolutely sure that our own people are safe. We are on top of that, we continue to monitor that from hour to hour.” According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ‘several dozen’ Dutch people work at the Dutch embassy in Kiev, including family members.

Even after digital consultations with their American colleague Anthony Blinken, European ministers now see no reason to remove embassy staff from Ukraine. Russian President Putin seems to be having a brief success with this: something of division in the Western front, which is so united.

Embassies remain operational

But according to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, the United States and the United Kingdom are bringing embassy employees and relatives back from Kiev, but that is “not an evacuation”. “Non-essential staff and family members are free to go, but the embassy remains fully operational.” Borrell also does not expect a rapid Russian invasion of Ukraine. “There is no data to reinforce fears of an immediate attack.” See also Accused of corruption in Israel, Netanyahu says he wants to stay in politics

EU foreign minister Josep Borrell at the meeting of foreign ministers of the EU member states. © EPA



The experiences in Afghanistan when the Netherlands started the evacuation too late certainly play a role, Hoekstra acknowledged. Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs point out that the situation in Ukraine differs from that in Afghanistan last August. “The Russians are not the Taliban.” Taliban fighters were already present all over Afghanistan and seized power by region. Hoekstra also emphasizes that in contrast to Afghanistan, where the only airport closed after the American military had left, there are no restrictions on leaving Ukraine.

war logic

The most outspoken opponent of premature evacuation turned out to be Luxembourg minister Jean Asselborn, who condemns this as ‘going along with the logic of war’. “We are diplomats, we are there to prevent war. We should not react as if it is already war. The doctor is there and does everything he can to prevent the patient from dying.” He did add that Luxembourg is easy to talk to: “We do not have an embassy in Kiev.”

There is no doubt for EU ministers that the West must respond immediately to any aggression from Russia, even if it involves limited border crossings. “Crossing the border is crossing a red line,” said Lithuanian minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who said the west should respond with “unbearable sanctions” if Putin tries. And by unbearable I mean really unbearable. Because if they are tolerable, they don’t scare.” See also Japan | Three people sentenced to death hanged in Japan - government says 'death penalty' is 'necessary'

EU foreign ministers quickly agreed yesterday on a statement that Western security is ‘indivisible’. They state that the West will continue to strive for a solution in consultation with Russia. The statement also makes clear that restoration of old spheres of influence, as Moscow wishes, is out of the question.

Cold War

“Totally unacceptable,” said Danish minister Jeppe Kofod, who says we are back “in the darkest days of the Cold War.” “Russia itself has contributed to this. Then you won’t change the balance of power with rockets and armored vehicles after that,” said Austrian minister Alexander Schallenberg.

However, there is still no agreement on the sanctions package that should come into effect if Russia invades Ukraine. According to Hoekstra, there is ‘unanimity’ that the sanctions package must be ‘firm’, but what sanctions will follow is still unknown. According to Hoekstra, ‘everything is on the table’ and the European Commission will continue with the elaboration. ,,We have to work on that with great speed in the coming days,” said Hoekstra.

When asked why it is taking so long and how Russia can know in this way that the West means business, Borrell replied that “no information can also be a part of deterrence.” “Don’t worry, if the measures are needed, they will be there.” See also Crisis in Ukraine The West is threatening Russia again with new sanctions, but have the old ones worked?

Rutte with Hoekstra to Kiev

Minister Hoekstra will travel to Ukraine next week with Prime Minister Mark Rutte to emphasize that the country is ‘an important ally’ of the Netherlands. According to Hans van Koningsbrugge, professor of history and politics of Russia, this fits within ‘the European pattern of solidarity’. Other countries also send or have sent ministers to Kiev. By planning a duo visit, the Netherlands gives ‘an extra impulse’. “The political element of MH-17 also plays a role, not only in the Netherlands but also in Brussels.”

According to insiders, it was ‘an emphatic wish’ of Rutte himself to visit the country. “Then the Minister of Foreign Affairs will also come along.” Hoekstra stated last week that the Netherlands will “benevolently” look at a Ukrainian request for defensive weapons. It could then be anti-tank weapons.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: