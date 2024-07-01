Erba massacre, the ‘Ndrangheta was looking for details on the murders. The trail of drug traffickers is rekindled: up Business the words of Azouz’s lawyer

A few more days and we will return to the Court of Appeal of Brescia to establish whether the request for review of the trial on the Erba massacre can be accepted. If so, one of the most controversial and bloody legal cases of the last twenty years would be reopened. The deputy prosecutor of the Court of Appeal of Milan Cuno Tarfusser is convinced of the innocence of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, and like him the numerous consultants consulted by the couple’s lawyers, who have produced “new evidence” for examination by the judges.

On Affaritaliani.it we have explored in depth the three foundations of the accusatory thesis, which led to the Romano spouses being sentenced to life imprisonment: their alleged confession, Mario Frigerio’s “recognition” of the murderers and the suspected bloodstain belonging to one of the victims on Olindo’s car.

But we also analyzed the trail never seriously explored on the implications of drug trafficking and the involvement of Azouz, the husband and father of two of the victims, in the country’s organized crime. Track against which, he declared Luca D’Auria, lawyer of Azouz Marzouk, on Affaritaliani.it, “we are open. Even if in principle he has never thought about this track, my client is available for it to become a topic in the review of the process. We have formed civil parties for this very reason.”

Whether or not Azouz has something significant to hide about the association he was part of – and for which he also ended up in prison – will be up to the investigators to prove. Perhaps also by leveraging an interception linked to a very recent investigation by the Milan Anti-Mafia District Directorate, coordinated by the Como flying squad and dating back to 2020, long before there was talk of a review of the process. It was discovered by Felice Manti and Edoardo Montolli, who in the last episode of the Youtube podcast Il Grande Abbaglio reveal the existence of these drafts among the drug traffickers of Como, and which we publish on Affaritaliani.it.

In the conversation between the “manager” Vincenzo Milazzo and some members of an alleged criminal gang dedicated to drug dealing in Erba, there is talk of secret sims to be used only for doing internet searches. “Yes, but I’ll never call. Do you know what the problem is? I’m using this one, it’s about the murder. Close the phone, listen to me, close the phone and the dicks. (Incomprehensible). You have to watch the Longone murder and close. Grass massacre and close. You must never use it to call and send WhatsApp, have you understood what I want to do with this, have you understood what you have to do? referring – write the officers who made these interceptions – to the facts in which a certain Como Edmond, an Albanian acquitted in the Infinite Crime investigation into the ‘Ndrangheta, was involved.

But why in 2020 were drug traffickers from the Como area using telephone cards dedicated exclusively to online searches to look for news on the Erba massacre? Today the case is being reviewed by the Court of Appeal of Brescia, at the time it was not yet known that Dr. Cuno Tarfusser intended to present a request for review, nor that the defense was working on a similar request. The case, explains on Affaritaliani.it Happy Mantiis linked to the story of Abdi Kais, who the defense of Olindo and Rosa called as a witness and who hypothesizes the drug motive for the massacre.

Kais was a Tunisian resident in the apartment, convicted with Azouz Marzouk for drug dealing. And remember that at the time there was a feud with the Moroccans of Merone in which Kais himself had been stabbed for drug reasons. According to his account, the Moroccans had attempted a knife attack on their apartment in Merone, which was then foiled. Since then, according to what he remembers, the drug proceeds were kept in the Corte apartment in via Diaz. Among the criminal organizations that supplied the drugs were the Albanians and the ‘ndrangheta, defeated in Erba by the Milan prosecutor’s office in 2010. “Azouz’s family and his association had received threats from the Albanians through a gang of Moroccans. His wife in particular, Raffaella Castagna, had received telephone threats, and had also been chased by a high-powered car”, he further explains to Affaritaliani.it Manti. “The plausible hypothesis is that the Moroccans, on the orders of the Albanians, went to Azouz’s house thinking they would find drugs and money. Not having found them, they killed the people who were inside and set fire to the house.”

If this hypothesis were taken into consideration by the judges of the Court of Appeal on July 10th, it is certain that the narrative of events considered up to now could change for Olindo and Rosa. And significantly so.