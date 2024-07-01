Power outages in Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions

A number of Russian regions located close to the border with Ukraine experienced power outages. It was reported that 90 percent of houses in the Belgorod region were left without electricity – electricity was lost in Belgorod, Stary Oskol and Volokonovka. Problems with electricity were also reported in another region bordering Ukraine – the governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, on the morning of July 1, announced a likely shortage of electricity capacity. According to Telegram– Mash channel, the power outage also partially affected the Voronezh region. The exact reasons for the power outage in the border regions are unknown.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported about night attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against targets in Russia.

36 UAV shot down Russian air defense systems on the night of July 1

According to official data, air defense systems destroyed and suppressed 18 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, nine drones over the Kursk region, and another nine over the Belgorod region. However, there is no information about strikes on energy facilities.

Mash reported about several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were planted at substations. One of them is located in Neznamovo, Belgorod Region.

Power engineers, commenting on what happened, limit themselves to statements about “external influence.”

Due to a technological disruption caused by an external impact on the power facility, temporary interruptions in the supply of electricity to consumers are observed in a number of districts of the Belgorod region, as well as in Belgorod. press service of the company “Belgorodenergo”

Traffic lights and air raid siren are not working in Belgorod Region

In Belgorod, not only residential buildings but also social institutions were left without electricity, traffic lights and warning systems are not working, and there are also interruptions in water supply, which is associated with power outages at water intakes.

As the city mayor Valentin Demidov specified, in order to ensure the operation of the warning system in case of a missile threat, it was decided to send 21 crews with mobile loudspeakers to areas of the city where there is no power, social institutions were supplied with backup power sources, and traffic police officers from the State Traffic Inspectorate were organized on duty on the main transport routes.

“The situation is difficult, but under control. Power engineers are doing everything possible to quickly transfer the power supply system to normal operation,” Demidov said.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel reported shelling of several areas by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result of the attack, seven civilians were wounded, one child could not be saved. In addition, private homes, cars and power lines were damaged.

“There is damage to communication lines, gas and electricity supplies, and there is a temporary lack of electricity in a number of settlements. Emergency services will begin restoration work after agreement with the Russian Ministry of Defense,” Gladkov wrote.

Now, according to him wordsthe supply of electricity is primarily carried out in the living quarters of cities and villages. By 21:00 this problem should be completely solved.

Electricity is available in all medical institutions with the exception of the tuberculosis dispensary and the psychoneurological dispensary. “We don’t see anything critical in the development of the situation,” the governor added.

In the Kursk region they warn about energy shortages

A power shortage may arise in the border region of Kursk. Amid power outages in the Belgorod region, the acting head of the region, Alexey Smirnov, called an emergency meeting.

Due to technological failures on the power transmission line in neighboring regions, a power shortage may occur in the Kursk region. This situation was discussed at a meeting of the operational headquarters under the leadership of the General Director of PJSC Rosseti Center Igor Makovsky, in which I took part. Power engineers continue to work on eliminating the accident. Alexey SmirnovGovernor of Kursk region

Other reasons cited were heat and work under excessive load conditions.

In the Voronezh region, information about problems with electricity was confirmed, but the possible actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or other persons were not named as the cause.

According to the branch of Rosseti Center – Voronezhenergo, the blackout is due to the need to “prevent damage to power facilities due to operation in excess load mode.” The press service of the regional government clarifiedthat the reason for the restriction is the abnormally high temperature. Residents were assured that the measure is forced and temporary.

The Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions border Ukraine. The Voronezh and Rostov regions border Donbass, which became part of Russia in September 2022 along with the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.