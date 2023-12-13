New corrective to Draymond Green. The NBA has suspended the Golden State Warriors center indefinitely since Wednesday night for his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.” The player was ejected from the game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night after hitting Bosnian Jusuf Nurkić in the face. The league sets the bar high for the player to return to the field. “He will need to meet certain requirements and conditions of his team for him to return,” the NBA said in a statement.

Green received a second flagrant foul on Tuesday night when the game against the Suns was four minutes into the third quarter. On the play, Nurkić covers Green, with his back to the basket, and who seeks to receive the pass from rookie Brandonin Podziemski, who is about to put the ball into play. The cameras capture how Green turns and hits the European in the jaw with his right fist. The blow knocks down the Bosnian, who falls face down on the floor. The Warriors lost 119-116 to Kevin Durant's team. Now they also lose one of their key players.

It is not the only incident involving Green, a player known for his physical strength and rough play. Golden State's No. 23 was suspended five games last month after applying a headlock to Frenchman Rudy Gobert in a game against Minnesota. Gobert had tried to break up a fight between two players when Green ran toward him and threw his arm around his neck. The suspension was deserved, according to Steve Kerr, the Warriors coach. “Draymond was bad. He knows. He looks bad,” Kerr said then.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.