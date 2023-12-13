Vanessa López, showbiz figure and ex-partner of Carlos 'Tomate' Barrazastarred in scenes of violence against a team from the program 'Magaly TV, the firm'. In the preview broadcast this Wednesday, December 13, you can see how the aforementioned person began to make racist comments against the workers of the Magaly Medina entertainment space. Furthermore, her companions physically attacked the 'magpies'.

Did Vanessa López attack Magaly Medina's team?

Everything got out of control. 'Magaly TV, la firma' showed images of the attack that one of its teams suffered from Vanessa López. According to the preview of what will be seen in the edition of this December 13, the ex-partner of Carlos Barraza He shouted racist phrases directed at ATV employees.

As heard in the video, this would have happened after Vanessa was removed from a nightclub. Furthermore, the situation did not only end in verbal attacks, since the companions of the former member of 'La casa de Magaly' confronted the 'Urracos' and fought each other.

At what time will the images of Vanessa López be broadcast on 'Magaly TV'?

All the details of the reason why Vanessa López and her friends attacked workers at 'Magaly TV, the firm' They will be shown this Wednesday, December 13, starting at 9:45 pm, on the ATV signal. Likewise, some statement is expected from Magaly Medina herself on the incident.