Sunday, January 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The National Team suffers its first loss for the match against Honduras

by admin
January 8, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Reinaldo Rueda

Reinaldo Rueda, coach of the Colombia National Team.

Photo:

Nathalia Aguilar. Efe

Reinaldo Rueda, coach of the Colombian National Team.

One of the 20 summoned tested positive for covid-19.

The Colombian senior team suffered a loss for the January 16 game in Fort Lauderdale, against Honduras.

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Men’s Senior National Team reports that the player Sebastián Gómez has been called off and will not be able to join the group’s concentration in Barranquilla, because the tests carried out today by Atlético Nacional yielded positive results. “the FCF reported in a statement.

“This information was immediately sent to the Colombian Soccer Federation by the club and for this reason, in his replacement will be the player Yeimar Gómez from Seattle Sounders,” adds the document.

News in development.

SPORTS

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#National #Team #suffers #loss #match #Honduras

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Bleeding burgers without meat and plant-based seafood: CES 2022 explores the food of the future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.