Renewal on standby

In the three-week break that interspersed the trip to Australia and the eagerly awaited weekend in Baku – the first of the season seasoned with the addition of the Sprint race – the discussion on the relationship between Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. The Monegasque has reiterated several times that he loves the red, that he carries in his heart the dream of winning a world title with the Cavallino team and that he is absolutely focused on his present Ferrari driver. All true and authentic speeches. But then there are also the things to keep in mind Leclerc’s personal ambitions and the verdicts of the track: the results that don’t arrive, the uncompetitive cars, the many bitter pills swallowed between 2020 and 2021, the missed challenge with Verstappen last year and the two retirements in three races at the start of the season. The contract that binds the #16 to the Maranello team will expire at the end of 2024. But does the 25-year-old from Monaco really intend to stay in the red even after that deadline?

More thoughts

At Ferrari, at the moment, talking about renewal between the parties is taboo. “Leclerc still has over a year of contract with us. There’s time to discuss the renewal and now I don’t think it’s the right time to do it“, said Frederic Vasseur at a press conference. “It’s not urgent. Now the priority is to win. When the time comes, we’ll meet to talk“, the native of the Principality had said at the beginning of the year, when at the time there was the illusion that the SF-23 could be a serious antagonist of the phenomenal RB19. For now, however, there is no talk of winning. But at this point even talks about the contract risk turning into cavalry. Of course, the deadline is still 20 months away, but in a moment of great revolution for the whole Ferrari world, being able to lock down Leclerc would be an important signal for the future. Vasseur himself stated that he considers the #16 a “pillar” of the team.

The rumors about the Mercedes

The team to which, more than any other, Leclerc has been approached in recent weeks is Mercedes. Already last year, in the midst of the attempt – which turned out to be in vain – to run up to the world championship after Max Verstappen, Toto Wolff had expressed without hesitation all his ‘support’ for the Monegasque: “He deserves to win. If I could choose the champion it would be him“, commented the boss of the silver arrows. A declaration of love that has been ‘certified’ by the indiscretions reported recently by the journalist Leo Turrini, who has always been close to Ferrari circles, who confirmed that Mercedes’ interest is concrete. Helmut Marko, a Red Bull consultant, also entered the matter and maliciously underlined how Leclerc can free himself already at the end of this season, taking advantage of certain performance clauses that are part of your contract. Mercedes’ reasoning is clear: sooner or later Lewis Hamilton will hang up his helmet. And whether it’s in 2023, 2024, or 2025, little changes. The first choice to replace him is Leclerc. A driver who, among other things, has an excellent relationship with Hamilton, a detail that certainly doesn’t hurt.

Loyalty to Ferrari, for now

In this complex affair what is relevant more than anything else is the will of Leclerc. Which was perfectly summarized by the words expressed yesterday to journalists present in Baku from the Monegasque, regarding any contacts made with Mercedes. “No not yet. Not for the moment. So for now, I’m fully focused on the project I’m in today: which is Ferrari. As I said, I have full confidence and I am confident for the future. We will see“. The time references, repeated several times, are no coincidence. Leclerc knows very well how to talk to journalists and he said exactly what he meant: I’m in Ferrari for now, who knows later. It’s not a goodbye, because if Ferrari were to actually take the right path, the class of 1997 would be the first to want to stay to finally complete that work that began in March 2019. But it’s definitely a warning: the Stuttgart house is there and waiting at the window . The weather, especially if Hamilton were to renew for another season, plays to the Anglo-German team’s full advantage.