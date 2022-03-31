The National Center of Meteorology has appealed to road users and motorists to take precautions and follow traffic instructions, due to the chance of fog formation and low horizontal visibility, which may sometimes be absent on some coastal and interior areas, from 23:00 this evening until nine in the morning tomorrow.
