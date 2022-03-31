Rome – Edy Ongaro, nom de guerre, was 46 years old and from Portogruaro (Venice) Bozambothe Italian militiaman killed in the Donbass, perhaps in an attempt to save his comrades.

According to the Red Star – Northeast Collective, Ongaro had “reached Donbass in 2015 and never left it”.

The announcement on Facebook

“He was in the trenches with other soldiers when an enemy hand grenade dropped. Edy threw himself on the bomb making a barrier with his body. He sacrificed himself heroically to save the lives of his companions. “Thus the Red Star Collective – Northeast on Facebookbased on the first information received on the Italian militiaman killed in the Donbass, where he fought with the pro-Russian separatist forces.

“Edy was a pure and courageous but fragile companion and in Italy she had made mistakes. In Donbass he found his ransom, dedicating his whole life to the defense of the weak and to the fight against the oppressors. He served for years in the ranks of various Donbass people’s militia corps until the end of his days. His martyrdom serves to break the castle of lies of this war, but above all to relaunch the anti-fascist and internationalist struggle. Edy’s sacrifice shows the strength of the proletariat that will be able to lead to the triumph of communism. We salute you fellow partisan with the motto that was so dear to you: Death to fascism, freedom to the people“.

Confirmation of the friend

The news, released tonight with a post by the Northeast Red Star Collective, was confirmed to the Ansa agency by Massimo Pin, a friend of Ongaro, in contact with members of the ‘anti-fascist caravan‘found in the Oblast.

“Unfortunately it is true – says Pin – The comrades in Donbass were informed of Edy’s death by officers of the popular militia to which he belonged. Before communicating it, they informed his father and brother”.