Roberto Mancini was also present (and awarded) on the night of the Gazzetta Sports Awards. The Italian coach received the “Team of the Year” award in the name of the entire national football team, brought to the triumph at Wembley on 11 July. Now, however, we are already thinking about the future and about 2022, with the aim of detaching the pass for the World Cup in Qatar: “Verratti says he thinks about the playoffs every night? It’s good, we all have to think about it a little. Sport – Mancini says – it’s also this, you have to know how to react in moments of difficulty and we Italians are quite good at this. We have complicated things but we are very confident “.