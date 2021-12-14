The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) has open enrollment for 20 vacancies. Opportunities are for the position of Federal External Control Auditor. The starting salary for this position at TCU is R$ 21,947.82. Of the total number of vacancies, 15 are open to competition, four are for blacks and one for people with disabilities. Applications can be made until December 20th, through this link: https://knowledge.fgv.br/concursos/tcu21. The registration fee is R$ 180.

To enroll, you must have completed the higher level in any area of ​​training. The contest has three parts, the first two being the most important, as they classify, or not, the candidate. First, there will be an objective test, with 100 questions, divided into two parts (general and specific knowledge). After that, there will be a discursive test, with four questions that must be answered within a limit of 20 lines and an essay of up to 50 lines.

+Vacancy: IBGE opens registration for vacancies in the 2022 Census; salary is BRL 3,677

After obtaining the classification, the candidate will go on to the Formation Program, which will be held in Brasília. In addition to the high value received for being the Federal External Control Auditor, there are other perks for those who pass the exam, such as food assistance, pre-school assistance and health assistance.

What is and what does TCU do?

TCU is the body responsible for the external control of the Federal Government. It assists the National Congress in its mission to monitor the country’s budget and financial execution and contribute to the improvement of public administration for the benefit of society.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?