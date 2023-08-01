The National Elections Committee held a media briefing to introduce the developments of the fifth session of the Federal National Council elections 2023, which comes as a continuation of the parliamentary work process, as the UAE seeks through this electoral event to strengthen the legislative and oversight role of the Council, which plays a leading role in supporting sustainable development plans that The UAE is taking steady steps to be one of the best countries in the world in various sectors.

The briefing was attended by Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, member of the National Elections Committee, Head of the Secretariat of the National Elections Committee, and Eng. Smart, His Excellency Saeed Muhammad Al-Attar, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects, Head of the Media Office of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, Chairman of the Media Committee – the preparations and preparations made by the Committee to find out all the strategic and programmatic plans that support the implementation of the electoral process in an optimal way that enhances the process of development Parliamentary life in the UAE.

strategic partner

The media briefing, which was attended by a number of leaders in media institutions and content makers on social media, confirmed that the media is an important strategic partner that plays a major role in supporting and making all stages of the electoral process successful, starting with the process of spreading awareness and defining the importance of the Federal National Council elections, and passing through motivating members Electoral bodies to participate in the elections, support the candidates and provide them with a platform to present their electoral programs and interact with voters, enabling them to make positive decisions and ideas about the electoral process in the country.

The media briefing appreciated the role of the media in conveying the committee’s message to all segments of society and conveying information and clarifications on the electoral process in the previous four electoral cycles by covering the work of the committee and introducing its activities, by conveying the correct image in a transparent and impartial manner.

The briefing reviewed the developments of the executive instructions governing the electoral process because of their pivotal role in managing and implementing the electoral process and organizing it, ensuring that it is conducted in accordance with the highest levels of transparency, and the need to remind members of electoral bodies to abide by them. (Smart Systems)

The media leaders and content makers participating in the briefing got acquainted with the requirements set by the executive instructions for the elections for those members of the electoral bodies wishing to run for membership of the Council 2023, the electoral rules governing the voting process, and the hybrid voting system, which was developed for this session and which combines the remote voting system. Distance, and the electronic voting system in the headquarters of the polling centers determined by the National Elections Committee.

The briefing touched on the most prominent developments in the electoral process through the use of smart systems to register candidates and vote, and the steps that have been taken to ensure efficiency and accuracy, and benefit from the multiple advantages offered by the digital transformation of the electoral process.

The briefing reviewed the role of the media and content makers in providing adequate, accurate and unbiased information about the 2023 Federal National Council elections, as well as their role in motivating citizens to actively participate in the electoral process.

It is noteworthy that the National Elections Committee announced the timetable for the Federal National Council elections 2023, as part of the determined efforts to implement the (fifth) round of the Federal National Council elections, which will take place on the date (7) of next October, as the door for candidacy will open on the date (15) August. And for a period of (4) days, then announcing the lists of preliminary candidates on the date (25) August, followed immediately by the period for submitting appeals against the candidates, which lasts for a period of (3) days.

The National Elections Committee will respond to all appeals during the period from (29) to (31) August, provided that the final list of candidates will be announced on (2) September 2023, and according to the schedule, the electoral campaigns for candidates will begin on (11) ) September, provided that the last date for the withdrawal of candidates is the date of (26) September, and that the submission of requests for the names of the candidates’ agents takes place during the days (27) and (28) of September, in accordance with the conditions stipulated in the executive instructions.