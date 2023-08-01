The end of an era. Valeria Piazza She starred on covers when she was introduced as the new host of ‘América hoy’ after the unexpected departure of Brunella Horna due to health issues. Three months after her admission, the former Miss Peru says goodbye to the program that hosted her for a brief period. Although many thought that she would have been fired from her, the model denied this statement and even encouraged her to reveal the conditions that she set before signing the contract.

How was the farewell to Valeria Piazza?

On the morning of this July 31, Valeria Piazza spent her last moments as the official presenter of ‘america today‘, since he will no longer continue as a member of the popular cast of América TV. Ethel WellEdson Davila, Janet Barboza and Christian Domínguez surprised the former reality girl with a huge bouquet of flowers and dedicated some tender words to her so that they will always be remembered.

“The ‘Brune’ made no mistake and sent us the ‘Vale’ who is beautiful inside and out”, was the message from Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter. For her part, the popular “Rulitos” expressed the following: “She is a woman with the heart of a girl, Valeria Piazza.”

Valeria Piazza hosted ‘America Today’. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

Who will replace Valeria Piazza?

Minutes after the program began, Janet Barboza surprised everyone by commenting that there would already be a replacement for Valeria Piazza. Although he did not want to reveal his identity, he said that it would be a person who knows how to make news.

“It seems that the replacement for Valeria Piazza would be a controversial woman, who is always on the covers and who does generate content”he pointed.

On the other hand, Ethel Pozo stated that she wants to mourn the influencer as well, since soon the new presenter will be the focus of attention. “I do want to say goodbye to you as you deserve before Janet welcomes the new host,” she mentioned before the production of ‘america today‘ will announce a casting call to find the next member.

