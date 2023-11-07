Former Minister of the Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz, in Congress, in 2017.

Jorge Fernández Díaz, Minister of the Interior during the first Government of Mariano Rajoy (PP), has joined his former right-hand man, Francisco Martínez, former Secretary of State for Security, and has requested this Monday that the PP itself sit on the bench as a subsidiary “responsible party” on a “profitable basis” in the future trial on the Kitchen case, the espionage operation plotted against the former popular treasurer Luis Bárcenas, from whom sensitive documentation on senior officials of the party was allegedly stolen to boycott the causes of corruption that surrounded the party. The defense of Jorge Fernández Díaz points out that the conservative formation, according to the accusation documents, would have been the alleged “beneficiary” of the plot; and should, therefore, also answer for it.

Through a letter sent this Monday to the National Court, to which EL PAÍS has had access, Fernández Díaz’s defense supports the appeal presented in October by Martínez’s lawyers, Juan Antonio Frago and Verónica Suárez, who alleged that he did not have It made sense to leave the PP off the bench; since, according to the thesis of the accusations, the defendants “decided to spy on Bárcenas and steal sensitive information” to favor the PP, and the great beneficiary would then be left out of the procedure (as was decided by the investigating judge Manuel García-Castellón when issue the order to open the oral trial).

Now, Fernández Díaz’s lawyer, Jesús Mandrí, emphasizes that same thesis: “From the factual account of the accusation documents, it is clear that the origin and epicenter of the allegedly criminal acts was espionage and the abduction of the Bárcenas family. of information supposedly harmful to the interests of the PP, always for its benefit and using reserved funds for such purposes,” reads the letter sent to the Criminal Chamber of the Court, which adds: “This being so and requesting a sentence by way of civil liability, which is accepted and reflected in the opening order itself, it is obvious, coherent and necessary to include the PP as a lucrative participant.

The PSOE, appearing as a popular accusation, has already spoken out in that sense. In their indictment, the socialists proposed placing the PP as a legal entity in the dock to answer, among other things, for all the money from the reserved funds that was spent on the operation. “It is not possible to understand, much less explain in isolation, the reasons for the frenetic parapolice activity that is launched in Kitchen without putting it in relation to a much broader operation launched by the national leadership of the PP to defend itself from the action. of the justice that Gürtel was investigating and its different territorial ramifications,” the socialists argued.

However, when issuing the order to open the oral trial, García-Castellón rejected that possibility. The magistrate ruled out this requirement, considering that it introduced “ex novo”. As the magistrate argued in his resolution, “until” that “moment”, no claim had been “directed in this sense” against the party and, following the doctrine of the Supreme Court, “it was untimely”, taking into account that it was carried out Furthermore, “without specifying the amount, nor the specific facts and actions from which said responsibility arises.”

Operation Kitchen, deployed without judicial control, was activated in 2013 within the Ministry of the Interior, when the PP was cornered by investigations into the Gürtel case, the corruption plot around Francisco Correa’s companies that nested in the conservative party and that the courts have considered proven in a multitude of opinions. According to the investigating judge García-Castellón, the objective was to steal from Bárcenas any compromising documentation that he might still have. By then, EL PAÍS had already published Bárcena’s paperss and the former treasurer was preparing to pull the rug in the National Court against his own party.

According to the summary, behind that operation was the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police. And the investigating judge, with the support of the Criminal Court, ruled out in July 2021 going further and targeting the bowels of the PP. Then, with the opinion against the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, he dismissed María Dolores de Cospedal, former general secretary of the popular party, and limited all responsibility for Kitchen to the department headed by Fernández Díaz.

García-Castellón has benched Jorge Fernández Díaz for Kitchen; to Francisco Martínez; to the former deputy director of the Police, Eugenio Pino; five commissioners (José Manuel Villarejo, Enrique García Castaño, Marcelino Martín Blas, José Luis Olivera and Andrés Gómez Gordo); to chief inspectors José Ángel Fuentes Gago and Bonifacio Díaz Sevillano; and Sergio Ríos, Bárcenas’ former driver, whom he recruited as a confidant. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested 15 years in prison for the former minister.

