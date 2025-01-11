The mystery of the winner of a EuroMillions jackpot 162 million euros supposedly unclaimed has already been resolved: the nouveau riche did cash in on the prize, although not through a bank.

The draw took place and was held last October 4. The prize expires after three months, so this past Saturday, January 4, the deadline to claim it passed.

The ticket had been deposited in the administration of number 2 of the Biscayan town of Derio and represented the second biggest EuroMillions prize of the history of Spain.

As the days passed and no one went to a bank to collect it, the news spread that the winner had not claimed the prize and that it was going to expire. But it has not been like that.

As published by Basque newspaperthe winner only took five days to claim the prize and the key is that he did it through the internet. The new millionaire He bought the ticket online and charged it onlineso he didn’t even have to go to a bank.

But if he played on the internet, how did the information from Derio’s lottery administration come about? As explained Deiaciting sources from the Lottery Delegation in Vizcaya, when a regular player registers on the SELAE website they have the possibility of assign to a regular lottery office or a mixed establishment as a friendly point of sale.

The winner of this jackpot did this with Derio administration 2, which has also benefited, not only because of the publicity, but because it carries a commission of 4% of the prizethe same as if it had been a ticket sealed in the traditional way.