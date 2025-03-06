03/06/2025



Updated at 6:25 p.m.





The actress Pamela Bach-HaSselhoff He has removed his life at 61. What was David Hasselhoff’s wife between 1989 and 2006 has been found in his home in Los Angeles, as reported by ‘TMZ’, with signs of firearm suicide. As published by the aforementioned media, her relatives had not known her in several days and went to verify that everything was fine when they found her. Emergency professionals arrived around at 10 pm on Wednesday, but they couldn’t do anything for her.

According to the American media, he left no note. David Hasselhoff has sent a statement in which he still considers his ex -wife as his family. «Our family is terribly saddened for the recent death of Pamela Hasselhoff. We appreciate the samples of love and support during this difficult time but We ask for privacy for mourning And while we manage this difficult moment, ”you can read in the text.

Pamela was born on October 16, 1963 in Oklahoma (United States). He started his career when he was little more than a teenager With a punctual role in the series ‘The Young and the Restless’. Pamela Bach-Hahaff’s first role in cinema was in 1983 as part of the cast of ‘The law of the street’, Francis Ford Coppola’s film. Later he worked in various television programs, among which was his role as Kaye Morgan in the series ‘The beach guards’where he worked for a decade.

But it was not in the latter where he met David Hasselhoff, it was in ‘The fantastic car’ where his love began. They had two daughters, Taylor Ann and Hayleyborn in 1990 and 1992 respectively. In 2006 it was the actor who filed the divorce lawsuit, beginning a legal procedure that was still underway. They fought for the custody of their daughters, which At first they separated. Subsequently, the judge changed his mind and left both girls with the interpreter. Years later They could not reach an agreement About the monthly compensation that corresponded to Pamela after the end of his marriage. She for her part came to participate in ‘realities’ as the American version of ‘Big Brother’.









Last August, David and Pamela’s eldest daughter was the mother of her first daughter, London. “I love you very much,” the interpreter wrote. “It’s all I have right now in addition to the heart full for The incredible birth of my preciousBella, Perfecta, Ángel de Nieta, “he added in the publication. His daughter Hayley has shared an image of their parents when they were young with a white heart as the only gesture of public memory towards the deceased.