It seemed that Kawasaki’s dominance in Superbike would never end, Jonathan Rea and the Japanese company won six titles in a row between 2015 and 2020, all astride a ZX-10RR. However, the entry into the new decade did not like much for the green bike, which in 2022 lost the fight for the general classification for the second consecutive year.

If last year he had lost the battle with Razgatlioglu, this year he missed a lot, with a worrying lack of victories (24 races without a podium). The Northern Irishman had to settle for the bronze medal, while Álvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu shared the first two places in the general classification.

“We had a little more difficulty than the others when the track surface didn’t have enough grip, and this happens in the summer, in hot conditions,” explained Guim Roda, team manager. “We need to improve especially in that area. Also, engine power is an aspect we need to improve, so we need to understand how to reduce this gap to be more competitive, especially compared to Bautista, his characteristics and his ways of making the most of the Ducati”, added the KRT boss.

Kawasaki remains faithful to its in-line four-cylinder engine, a structure which puts it at a disadvantage compared to manufacturers who opt for a V-shaped arrangement. “Of course BMW, Honda and Yamaha are working hard on their bikes. We have to work hard and react a little”.

Despite Rea’s lack of wins in 2022, his boss said it was the season he “fought his hardest. Unfortunately he didn’t perform better to win back the title, but I think it’s the season he’s committed to more and we should be able to give him a better package to make him feel more comfortable.”

On the other side of the box, things haven’t been much better than in previous seasons either. Alex Lowes has stood on the podium four times, compared to five in 2021, all in third place. “We must remember that there were only eight rounds in 2020, he didn’t have much time to get to know the bike. Furthermore, last year he had problems with injuries, which penalized him a lot”, Roda justified himself.

“In this third season he was able to start working a little more to understand how to manage the bike and be fast enough. He showed that he has the potential to stay in this fourth position behind the leading trio. I think he has been more consistent of the others, but unfortunately two or three podiums more than Rinaldi and Locatelli made the difference.

“In terms of average and consistency, race by race, I think he is currently the fourth best rider on the grid. We are confident that next year we will be able to provide him with better tools, that he will understand how to ride much better and be closer to the top three Roda concluded.