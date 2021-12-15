Sebastiano Scampinato, the alleged killer from Jenny Cantarero, it has been found lifeless yesterday morning, Tuesday 14 December. However, investigators are still working to figure out if he is committed suicide and the reason behind this extreme gesture.

Yet another femicide which shocked thousands of people. Many are now showing affection and closeness to the girl’s family, who left behind a 4-year-old girl.

The news of the finding of the corpse arrived early in the morning. But only later did the agents disclose the generality of man.

The investigators from investigations they found out it was married and who worked at a local betting house. In addition, some testimonies also revealed that he had gods relations with the underworld. In fact, in the days when they looked for him everywhere, they believed it was hidden away from some thug.

The police near Sebastiano Scampinato’s body found one pistol. According to the first information that emerged, it would seem that the man himself would be committed suicide with a gunshot to the head. However, they are not ruling out others as well hypothesis.

The boy was in a abandoned cottage, located in the area of The address, in the province of Catania. Obviously it was not his property.

Murder Jenny Cantarero: the words of the mother of the alleged killer

Right outside this cottage there was also the mom by Sebastiano Scampinato and the woman was keen to point out that her son was not like him they are describing in recent days. In an interview with a broadcaster local said:

My son was a good person, it is not true that he was a convict. So many lies have been told about him.

Investigators are currently still working to understand what it is success. Now they are also analyzing the pistol found near the man’s body, to understand if it is the one used to kill Giovanna. Furthermore, from a first reconstruction it would seem that at the basis of this umpteenth femicide there is the end of their relationship, defined by all “stormy. “