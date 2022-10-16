The Muslim Council of Elders will participate with a special wing in the activities of the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2022, in Germany, in its 69th session; Which will be launched on October 19, with a series of publications that address the most important intellectual issues, correct misconceptions, combat hate speech, racism and intolerance, and offer possible solutions to confront them, in addition to spreading the values ​​of goodness, love, peace and coexistence among all human beings.

The Majlis pavilion is presented to its visitors at the Frankfurt Fair; Which continues until October 23, presents a number of publications in Arabic, German and English, most notably: the books “The Good Saying” and “The Elements of Islam”, written by the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, the book “Love in the Noble Qur’an” by Prince Ghazi Al-Hashemi, member of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the book “The Imam, the Pope and the Difficult Path… A Testimony to the Birth of the Document of Human Fraternity” authored by Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General The Muslim Council of Elders, and the book “Lumma in Refutation of the People of Deviance and Heresy,” authored by Imam Sheikh Abu Al-Hasan Al-Ash’ari, investigated and commented by Dr. Hassan Al-Shafei, a member of the Muslim Council of Elders, the book “Man and Values ​​in the Islamic Perception” by Dr. Mahmoud Hamdi Zaqzouq, a member of the Muslim Council of Elders, may God have mercy on him, and the book “International Relations in Islam” by Sheikh Muhammad Abu Zahra.

The pavilion of the Muslim Council of Elders at the Frankfurt Fair, in cooperation with the Supreme Council of Muslims in Germany, is organizing a diversified educational program that seeks to highlight the role of “Muslim sages” in rejecting the rhetoric of extremism of all kinds and promoting the values ​​and ideals of human brotherhood.

The Muslim Council of Elders will participate – for the fourth time – in a special pavilion at the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2022, Germany, in its 69th session, from October 19 to 23, 2022 AD, based on the message of the Muslim Council of Elders headed by the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, whose aim is to promote peace, consolidate the values ​​of dialogue and tolerance and build bridges of cooperation among human beings of different races and beliefs.

The Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion is located in Hall 4, Booth No. (J22), at the Exhibition Center in Frankfurt, Germany.