Sex is considered an aerobic activity because it involves the movement of several muscles and depending on the intensity you apply, it can burn between 50 and 100 calories.

Although when having sex there is physical wear, muscle movement and even caloric burning, according to the study “Is sex exercise? And is it hard on the heart? published in Harvard Health Publishing, there seems to be a convincing answer to the questions of whether Is sex a form of exercise? Or yes, is sex a sport?

Is sex a form of exercise?

During the study, 13 women and 19 men were reviewed the cardiovascular effects on your private sexual activity.

The volunteers had heart rate and blood pressure readings taken while they exercised on the treadmill and when they had sex.

The results they obtained were classified as “somewhat disappointing”, this because for both men “the treadmill turned out to be more strenuous”.

According to the study, results were measured on an intensity scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, and men “rated treadmill exercise as 4.6 and gender as 2.7.”

In the case of women, the situation was not so different even in terms of “heart rate, blood pressure and perceived intensity of exertion” for them it was less exhausting.

The scientists stated that “It seems that men spend more energy thinking about and talking about sex than on the act itself.as her heart rate during sexual encounters rarely exceeded 130 beats per minute and her systolic pressure (the highest number recorded when the heart pumps blood) almost always stays below 170.”

So they said that “If a man can climb two or three flights of stairs without difficulty, he should be fit for sex”. And they recommended that regardless of health conditions, “the best way to keep sex safe is to stay fit by avoiding tobacco, exercising regularly, eating a good diet, staying slim, and avoiding too much alcohol.”

