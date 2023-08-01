The bonanza has also favored the Museum of Fine Arts. Its balance for July is 19,624 viewers, no less than 69% more than last year. The whole of the first seven months reaches 101,818 visitors, also with a substantial increase of 27% compared to the same period in 2022.

The percentages in relation to the origin of the public show differences from those provided by the Guggenheim. While 9% of the visitors to the Bilbao venue are locals, in the case of the art gallery they reach 25% and the rest of the State reaches 28%. In any case, the foreign presence continues to be relevant, with 46% of the total set.

The entity is still immersed in its reform and expansion process and the deadlines are maintained. Its activity has not ceased, despite the inconveniences generated by this situation. In addition, this summer it has several incentives that add to the appeal of its permanent collection. The Invited Work program is dedicated to Joaquín Sorolla, represented by ‘Under the awning. Playa de Zarauz’, and the Multiverso initiative, committed to disseminating videographic creation, includes the project ‘El trajectory+The Track’, directed by Mabel Palacín.

Restoration is another facet that identifies the Museum. During this year, it will give an account of its conservation activities with the exhibition of works that have recovered their initial state thanks to the technical team of the institution. The list is very heterogeneous and includes pieces by Txomin Badiola, Hermen Anglada Camarasa, Julio González, Alberto Arrue and the recently deceased José Antonio Sistiaga.