The murderer killed the brothers of Morata de Tajuña with a bar a month before the bodies were found

The person arrested for the crime of the three brothers from Morata de Tajuña (Madrid), Dilawar Hussain Choudhary, was admitted to provisional prison this Wednesday accused of the triple homicide of Ángeles, Amelia and José Gutiérrez Ayuso. In the judge's order to which EL PAÍS has had access, the head of court number 5 of Arganda del Rey details that the crime was committed on December 17, a month and a day before the bodies were found and that the accused used a bar to end the lives of his victims, which has not been found until now. The judge has made the decision to place him in preventive detention due to the risk of escape and the possible alteration or destruction of evidence. “During the appearance, the detainee has acknowledged the authorship of the events and has confirmed what he declared before the Civil Guard,” specifies the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid in a statement. Starting this Wednesday he will enter the Estremera prison, where he was already for a previous attack on the victims whom he later murdered.

The order opens the possibility that Choudhary received help at some point during the criminal act, something that the subsequent investigation will have to determine. Both the Public Ministry and the judge point out the gaps in the statement that the accused offered to the Civil Guard to point out the possible existence of more people involved. Sources close to the investigation suggest that their main hypothesis is that the detainee acted alone, but they believe it is possible that a third party helped him get rid of the murder weapon. The order indicates that, when asked about the location of the murder weapon, Choudhary only gave “vague explanations” that did not allow this object to be found. Investigators suspect the reason he can't pinpoint the location is because someone “has the bar or got rid of it.”

The agents continue to investigate the records of the connections to the Morata de Tajuña antennas on December 17 in search of evidence that will allow them to fill in the gaps left so far by Choudhary's statement. Forensic reports had already indicated that death had been caused by blows from a “blunt and elongated” object, something that the accused confirmed when describing that he had used a bar. Sources close to the case assure that the accused entered the house with a key, that he did not force any door and that he caught the brothers “by surprise.” The judge also has doubts about the detainee's explanations about how he burned the bodies, since he claimed that he had simply used a lighter.

The detainee's lawyer, Natalia Checa, has requested the release of her client, arguing that he needs to work to send money to his family and that there is no risk of flight after 25 years residing in Spain. The judge indicates, on the contrary, that the person under investigation has sufficient means to buy a plane ticket or rent a vehicle, or simply “use his own legs.” The head of court number 5 of Arganda del Rey also indicates that his entire family resides in Pakistan, “a country without a judicial cooperation agreement” with Spain.

The accused voluntarily appeared at the Civil Guard headquarters in Arganda del Rey this Sunday afternoon and claimed to be the author of the death of the three brothers from Morata de Tajuña. The bodies of the three brothers, between 71 and 79 years old, were found inside their home, with apparent signs of violence, in an advanced state of decomposition and semi-burned. It was the neighbors who alerted the mayor that they had not seen the Gutiérrez Ayusos for a long time and that they were afraid that something had happened to them. On Thursday, January 18, local police obtained judicial authorization to access the house and discovered the bodies piled up at the entrance.

The hypothesis that the homicide investigators of the Civil Guard considered from the first moment was that of a settling of accounts for the debts that the sisters had accumulated for years. According to testimonies from those around them, Amelia and Ángeles had been talking since at least 2017 about some supposed American military boyfriends that they had met online and who needed their financial help to collect an inheritance. Everyone warned them that it was a financial scam, but they turned a deaf ear to the warning signs and sent them money regularly. First, from their savings, then from their pensions and, ultimately, from people from whom they asked for money, as everything indicates is the case with Choudhary.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

According to sources close to the investigation, the sisters regularly went to Choudhary's phone shop in Arganda del Rey to send money. That activity caught the man's attention and they ended up establishing a certain relationship. They also told him about the supposed inheritance that they were going to collect. He ended up believing the story that the Gutiérrez Ayusos told to such an extent that in 2022 he sold his business to lend them cash, with the promise that they would return double the amount, according to sources close to the case. Furthermore, he settled in his house in Morata de Tajuña that same year.

The promised money never arrived and Choudhary, desperate and nervous at having been left with nothing, confronted the women. In January 2023, there is a report of aggression by the man against Amelia in which it is reflected that she gave him “a slap.” In February, Choudha