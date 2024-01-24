This is definitely the week of survival on PC, considering the success of Palworld and that of the recently launched Enshrouded which a few hours after its debut has already surpassed the 50,000 concurrent players on Steam , as noted by SteamDB. This is certainly an excellent result, considering that even in this case we are not talking about a gigantic production.

Survival what a passion

Enshrouded is also doing well

It's a shame that the launch of the Keen Games title was plagued by big guys problems accessing online, with many players complaining about the game crashing. The situation is also spilling over into user reviews, which complain about the inability to access the servers. The hope is that in the next few hours all the problems will be resolved.

In the meantime, it is impressive to note that in the global top 10 of Steam Palworld occupies the first position and Enshrouded the second, another sign that the survival genre is one of the most loved by PC players and is alive and well.

For the rest, if you want more information on Enshrouded you can read our recent review.